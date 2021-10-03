Sept. 24, 1940—Sept. 24, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Charles “Bud” Biddiscombe, 81, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home of natural causes on September 24, 2021.

Bud was born on September 24, 1940 in Fort Edward, NY, the son of Frank and Alberta Biddiscombe.

Bud was a 1959 graduate of Fort Edward High School, proudly attaining a varsity letter in four sports. He went on to attend SUNY Cortland.

Bud was drafted and served proudly in the United States Army from 1961-1964. He rose to rank serving as a Military Police Officer during his time at Seneca Army Depot.

After his service, Bud met and married Maryann Hoey and they began a family spending their lives together. Bud took the opportunity to excel as a Manager with Sherwin Williams, where he worked until 1981. In 1981, he opened and operated Prime Tyme Homecenter in Queensbury, NY. This was a successful business for many years due to his hard work, dedication and thoughtful customer and community service. Bud enjoyed the countless relationships he had built with customers of his business. The relationships that he built during his time in business cannot be overstated. His sons continued his business after his retirement.