April 16, 1938—Oct. 24, 2022

GAINSVILLE, FL — Ben Stevens passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 84, in Gainesville, FL. Ben was born April 16, 1938 in South Glens Falls, NY, the son of the late Franklin and Mellicent Stevens.

After high school, he attended Hamilton College receiving his BS in 1959. He worked in Suffern, NY as a Latin teacher for several years. After moving to Florida he received his MS at Florida State University and then worked at Shands Medical Hospital in medical education for many years retiring in 2010.

His hobbies included planes, trains, and automobiles. He also loved to tinker with his computer, loved to travel and loved spending the day at his favorite donut shop socializing with people.

He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Joanne Stevens. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Lottinville and her husband David of Gainesville; a brother, Norman Stevens and his wife Lillian and their son, his nephew, Greg his wife, Sharon and their two sons, William and Jonathan.

There will be a small graveside memorial service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, NY, on April 29, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. and then a gathering for friends and family afterwards at a location that will be disclosed at the graveside service.

Local arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

For online condolences and to view Ben’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.