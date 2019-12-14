Oct. 16, 1925 — Dec. 12, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Charles A. Matteson, 94, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, after a brief illness.
Born Oct. 16, 1925 in Brant Lake, New York, he was the son of Stanley and Myrtle Matteson.
Charles was a private in the 397th Infantry 100th division of the Army during World War II and was the recipient of the Purple Heart.
After serving his country, Charles was a self-employed logger. In 1994, he was named Professional Timber Harvester of the Year for Finch Pryun & Co.
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his wife, Flora.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Gregory C. Matteson (Patricia) and Lori L. Brown; his grandchildren, Kimberly Beaury (David), Gregory C. Matteson Jr., and Jessica L. Brown; and his sister-in-law, Bonnie Irwin.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Heather Sweet, Jesse Hill, and Norman Lindsey.
Condolences (and floral arrangements) may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.