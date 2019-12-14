Charles A. Matteson
0 entries

Charles A. Matteson

  • 0

Oct. 16, 1925 — Dec. 12, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Charles A. Matteson, 94, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, after a brief illness.

Born Oct. 16, 1925 in Brant Lake, New York, he was the son of Stanley and Myrtle Matteson.

Charles was a private in the 397th Infantry 100th division of the Army during World War II and was the recipient of the Purple Heart.

After serving his country, Charles was a self-employed logger. In 1994, he was named Professional Timber Harvester of the Year for Finch Pryun & Co.

In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his wife, Flora.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Gregory C. Matteson (Patricia) and Lori L. Brown; his grandchildren, Kimberly Beaury (David), Gregory C. Matteson Jr., and Jessica L. Brown; and his sister-in-law, Bonnie Irwin.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Heather Sweet, Jesse Hill, and Norman Lindsey.

Condolences (and floral arrangements) may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

+1 
Charles A. Matteson
+1 
Charles A. Matteson

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News