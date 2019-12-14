Oct. 16, 1925 — Dec. 12, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Charles A. Matteson, 94, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, after a brief illness.

Born Oct. 16, 1925 in Brant Lake, New York, he was the son of Stanley and Myrtle Matteson.

Charles was a private in the 397th Infantry 100th division of the Army during World War II and was the recipient of the Purple Heart.

After serving his country, Charles was a self-employed logger. In 1994, he was named Professional Timber Harvester of the Year for Finch Pryun & Co.

In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his wife, Flora.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Gregory C. Matteson (Patricia) and Lori L. Brown; his grandchildren, Kimberly Beaury (David), Gregory C. Matteson Jr., and Jessica L. Brown; and his sister-in-law, Bonnie Irwin.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.