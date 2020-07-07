Charlene (LaMere) Waters

She was an animal lover and provided care for many cats throughout the years, spaying and neutering and creating a shelter under an antique firetruck at the Griffin Lumber yard.

Charlene was the official “unofficial” scorebook keeper for her husband and grandchildren’s softball teams. She supported all their sporting endeavors, attending as many games as possible.

In addition to her parents and husband, Charlene was predeceased by her brothers, Ovid and Cletus LaMere II, and her sisters, Eunice Clark and Elva Daniels.

Survivors include her two daughters, Kimberley Waters-White and her husband, Anthony of Hudson Falls and Kelly Leclaire and her significant other, Jeff Dunn, of Hudson Falls; a nephew, whom she and Arthur raised from the age of 12, Bret LaMere; four grandchildren, Kieran Waters White, Korey Anthony White, Kerry Patrick White and Hayley Pamela Leclaire; her siblings, Sandra Backus and her husband, Robert, of Gansevoort, Russell LaMere and his wife, Keeta, of Queensbury, Keith LaMere and his wife, Michele, of Florida; her sister-in-law, Donna LaMere, of Queensbury and Kathleen Paige and her husband, James, of Fort Ann; her brothers-in-law, Chuck Clark of Gansevoort, L. Mike Daniels of Queensbury and John “Jack” Waters of Hudson Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.