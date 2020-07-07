Sept. 5, 1944 — July 4, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Charlene (LaMere) Waters, 75, of Brook Road and Pearl Street, passed away unexpectedly in the family home on Pearl Street, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Born Sept. 5, 1944 in Mineville, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Delsie (Rock) LaMere.
Charlene attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School and graduated from Glens Falls High School. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.
In 1963, Charlene married the love of her life and sweetheart since the age of 15, Arthur E. Waters, at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They were married 52 years when he passed away on Feb. 3, 2015.
She and Art bought their second home in the Woodfin Park neighborhood and was blessed to have kind, caring and supportive neighbors from the Pearl Street, Brook Road, Meadow Road and Circular Drive area.
Charlene was employed at Finch and Pryun and Bruce Buick Car dealer as secretary and office manager. She finished her working career as an independent contractor/motor route driver, delivering newspapers in Granville and Vermont. This job allowed her to work early mornings and also allowed her to attend her daughters, Kim and Kelly’s, college field hockey and softball games throughout New England. She loved the beautiful countryside in the early morning and was very fond of all her customers.
She was an animal lover and provided care for many cats throughout the years, spaying and neutering and creating a shelter under an antique firetruck at the Griffin Lumber yard.
Charlene was the official “unofficial” scorebook keeper for her husband and grandchildren’s softball teams. She supported all their sporting endeavors, attending as many games as possible.
In addition to her parents and husband, Charlene was predeceased by her brothers, Ovid and Cletus LaMere II, and her sisters, Eunice Clark and Elva Daniels.
Survivors include her two daughters, Kimberley Waters-White and her husband, Anthony of Hudson Falls and Kelly Leclaire and her significant other, Jeff Dunn, of Hudson Falls; a nephew, whom she and Arthur raised from the age of 12, Bret LaMere; four grandchildren, Kieran Waters White, Korey Anthony White, Kerry Patrick White and Hayley Pamela Leclaire; her siblings, Sandra Backus and her husband, Robert, of Gansevoort, Russell LaMere and his wife, Keeta, of Queensbury, Keith LaMere and his wife, Michele, of Florida; her sister-in-law, Donna LaMere, of Queensbury and Kathleen Paige and her husband, James, of Fort Ann; her brothers-in-law, Chuck Clark of Gansevoort, L. Mike Daniels of Queensbury and John “Jack” Waters of Hudson Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. July 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Family that have the honor to be a pallbearer are Kieran Waters White, Korey Anthony White, Kerry Patrick White, Cletus LaMere, Chuck Clark, (Jr.), and Bret LaMere.
Charlene’s family wishes to thank Dr. Christopher Mason and his nurse, Misty at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, for their care and support throughout the years.
Instead of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in memory of Charlene be sent to Cold Agglutinin Disease, 1874 E. State, Suite 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 or the St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839. If you wish to send flowers, Charlene’s family suggests a perennial, that will bloom forever.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
