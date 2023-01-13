Oct. 22, 1945—Jan. 8, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Charlene Jean Plude, age 77, of Hudson Falls passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital with her three daughters by her side.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1945 and raised in Rutland, VT, the daughter of the late Charles Howland and Hazel Conway.

Charlene was a bartender for many years in Rutland, VT. In her later years, she worked for Washington County Office for the Aging, where she was adored and loved by all.

She loved reading, going to bingo and visiting with her friends, Nancy Coffey, Kelley, Carol, and Peaches. Her greatest joy was taking care of her grandchildren, Kaylee, Caleb, and Richie when they were younger. Her gracious spirit and gentle soul will always remain in our hearts forever.

Charlene is survived by her three daughters: Malinda “Mindy” Plude-Gregory, Constance “Connie” Hoag (Edward) and Liza Plude; grandchildren: Timothy Sheloski (Shannon), Ronald McPhee (Belinda), Kirk Sheloski (Brady), Kaylee Merlow (Mike), Richie Gregory (Catie), Caleb Condon (Cami); great-grandchildren: Emily, Hannah, Sophia, Lily, Quinn, Zoe, Oliver, Timira, Arlo, Eleanor; and several nieces and nephews from Rutland, VT and SC.

She was predeceased and the last one of her siblings to join her five sisters and two brothers.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the second-floor staff at the Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion towards Charlene while she was in the hospital.

At the family’s request there will be a private service in the spring in Rutland, VT.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

