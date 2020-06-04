× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Aug. 1, 1956 — June 2, 2020 LAKE LUZERNE — Charlene G. Thomas, 63, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 1, 1956 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Charles G. and Betty (Brayton) Smith. She was a graduate of Fort Edward High School and earned a master’s degree in speech and language pathology from the College of St. Rose.

Charlene worked in education for 28 years, the last 18 of which were at Granville Central School. She retired in June of 2019.

On February 11, 2011 she married Monty Thomas in Queensbury.

Charlene loved life, laughter and sharing her spirit with people. She had enjoyed line dancing and helping others, whether it was emotionally, financially or academically, she truly wanted to help anyone in need. Above all, Charlene cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandsons.

Survivors include her loving husband, Monty Thomas; her sons: Nicholas (Karen) Baird of Corinth and Douglas (Kayla) Baird of Fort Collins, Colorado; her grandsons: Alexander, Matthew and Nathaniel Baird; four sisters; two brothers; one sister-in-law and four brothers-in-law; several nieces, nephews and cousins.