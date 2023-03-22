Nov. 25, 1948—March 19, 2023
GREENFIELD CENTER — Charlene F. Cuva, 74, of Howe Road, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her home.
Born on Nov. 25, 1948 in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late James and Eva Staring.
Charlene graduated from Troy High School in 1967.
In 1967, Charlene took vows to become a Nun, however the day before she was scheduled to join the convent, she met Joseph Cuva on a blind date, and decided to “Kick the Habit.” She then married Joseph Cuva on August 19, 1967 in Troy. The couple has resided in Greenfield for 50 years.
She was a founding member of Gateway Church of Corinth and served as the church secretary for 20 years. She was also a home school teacher and tutor to several children in the community, including her oldest grandson.
Charlene was an avid reader, author, teacher, and creative artist. She along with her husband ministered for seven years as Harvest Ministries.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings: Robert Staring, Sandy Gervasio, and Jimmy Staring.
Survivors along with her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph Cuva of Greenfield Center; include three children: Darcey Saville (John) of Hudson Falls, MaryAngela “Angel” Maloney (Dan) of Corinth, and Joseph Cuva, Jr. (Jessica) of Gansevoort; six grandchildren: Patrick JC Saville of Glens Falls, Miranda Burdo (Brandon) of Hudson Falls, Emma Rounds (Colby) of Chestertown, Joseph Cuva (Samantha) of Ballston Spa, Abigail Cuva of Glens Falls, and Isaiah Cuva of Gansevoort; seven great-grandchildren: Evangeline, Gwendolyn, Reilly, Jackson, Mason, Cyprus, and Michael; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her extended family and her church family.
At the family’s request, services are private.
The family suggests that donations in Charlene’s memory be made to www.dementiasociety.org, www.researchautism.org, or www.komen.org (for breast cancer research).
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
