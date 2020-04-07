Celia E. Clippinger
Celia E. Clippinger

Celia E. Clippinger

July 11, 1934 — April 4, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Celia E. Clippinger, 85, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Granville.

Born on July 11, 1934 in Fair Haven, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mae (Gates) Ballard. After her mother’s death, she and her siblings were raised by her aunt and uncle, the late Lillian and Wallace Manchester.

Celia grew up in Wells, Vermont and graduated from Granville High School.

On Oct. 20, 1962, she married Robert G. Clippinger. He passed away on Sept. 13, 2000, after 38 years of marriage.

Up until about a year ago, she was still working cleaning homes and assisting some of her closest friends. She was a dependable hard worker who made many friends helping others. Throughout her life, Celia was a caregiver. She loved preparing meals, shopping and sitting for her elderly friends. Celia also enjoyed playing cards, going to lawn sales, participating in flea markets and collecting an assortment of her favorite things. She was a wonderful cook, best known for her baked beans and rice pudding.

Besides her parents, husband, aunt and uncle, she was predeceased by her two sons, John R. Taylor (2019) and Robert S. Clippinger (2000); her siblings, Jeannine (Isaac) Wright, Shirley Hogan, Richard Ballard and Betty Manchester.

Survivors include her daughter, Joanne (Patrick) Appler of Granville; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Julie) Appler, Damian (Kim) Appler, Michael (Rebecca) Taylor, Eric (Crystal) Taylor, Zackery (Mindy Roche) Clippinger, Jacob Clippinger and Dakota Clippinger; 16 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Margo Ballard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Celia’s family wishes to thank Dr. Peter Gray and the staff at Slate Valley Center for all the wonderful care and compassion shown to her.

Memorial donations in Celia’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY 12205 or the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

