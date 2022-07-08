April 17, 1943—July 6, 2022

SALEM — Cecile Mae (Briner) Thompson, 79, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital with her daughter by her side.

Born April 17, 1943, in Corinth, NY, she was the daughter of the late Louis Willett and the late Alta (Winslow) Willett Cameron. Cecile attended Corinth Central School. Years later she went on to study at Mildred Elly Business School.

She is predeceased by four siblings, her brothers Louis and Norm, and her sisters Margie and Marie.

She married Frank Briner, Jr. in August of 1960. The couple resided in Lake Luzerne after they married, then moved on to Corinth, and lastly to the town of Day. They spent 31 years together raising their three children. Many fond memories were made together.

Cecile later married the late Kenneth “Kenny” Thompson of Salem in October of 2005. They spent 27 years together, during which they vacationed around the country in their RV, wintered in Florida, and built a home and business in Salem. There they so enjoyed their years running “Thompson’s Trees” together. People from the community, as well as customers traveling long distances, would come to cut down a fresh Christmas tree and buy “Cece’s” gorgeous kissing balls and wreaths.

Cecile was a talented piano player who played both by ear and note. She loved playing her piano for her family and did so her entire life. She loved crafting. Her talents included knitting, crocheting, sewing, needlework and quilting. She even made and sold beautiful dolls. Cece also enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, and playing bingo. She always loved the companionship of her little dogs, the last of which was her little “Angie.”

One of Cece’s greatest joys were her grandchildren. She always loved babies and little children and was very proud to be referred to as “Grandma Cece.” She had a great love for each of her five grandchildren.

Survivors include her three children: Susan (Briner) Arehart of Wilton, Russell (Ann) Briner of Stratford, and Frank Briner of Athol; grandchildren: Christian, Cameron, Katherine, Marc and Christopher; two stepdaughters: Tina (Ken) Jollie of Conway, SC and Joeann (Billy) Carman of Berne, NY; as well many nieces and nephews. Cece was predeceased by her husband Ken in 2021.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A calling hour will be from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff on the third floor (A-3) of Saratoga Hospital for their immense kindness and outstanding care given to Cece during her illness and long stay. They loved her and it showed. We are forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.