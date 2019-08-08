Cecelia DeMalta

June 24, 1923 — August 6, 2019
BOLTON LANDING — Cecelia (Quenk) DeMalta, 96, formerly of Bolton Landing, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on June 24, 1923 in New Britain, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Bertha (Putz) Quenk.
On June 3, 1946, Cecelia married Joseph DeMalta. They enjoyed 71 years of loving marriage before he passed away on Aug. 30, 2016.
Cecelia was a hairdresser by trade, but enjoyed a career alongside her husband as proprietors of Victorian Village in Bolton Landing.
She was a long-term member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Bolton Landing.
Cecelia enjoyed winters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was an accomplished golfer and was a member of may courses in Florida. She was also a member of the BPOE Lodge 81, Glens Falls.
She was an animal lover and enjoyed Marketplace, Pumpernickles and Marios restaurants in Bolton Landing.
In addition to her parents and husband, Cecelia was predeceased by her son, Joseph DeMalta Jr.; and her siblings, Stanley Quenk, Mary Orzechowski, Julie Bayusik, Helen McBride, Joseph Quenk, Henry Quenk, Susan Lehr and Alex Quenk.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Alyson Tara DeMalta of Portland, Maine; and her grandson, Trevor Joseph DeMalta of Charlotte, North Carolina.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 7 Goodman Ave., Bolton Landing.
Burial will follow at Bolton Rural Cemetery, Bolton Landing.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cecelia’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Chris and Melissa Shipley for their dedicated love and support during these last years of Mrs. Cecelia’s life. Also, a special thank you to the Tower 6 staff at the Glens Falls Hospital for their compassion towards our family and loved ones during this difficult time.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
