July 12, 1932—Feb. 10, 2023
Cecelia Delores “Sheila” Hyer, age 90, passed peacefully to her eternal rest on Feb. 10, 2023. She was born July 12, 1932, and raised in Athens, NY, the eldest of 11 children to James and Mary (Campbell) Hyer. Sheila was a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School in Catskill, NY, and a graduate of College of St. Rose, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in teaching. Sheila taught for over 40 years, retiring from Kensington School in Glens Falls, NY.
Sheila loved teaching and the children she taught. She once remarked after a cataract procedure, that her ophthalmologist had been one of her primary school students.
Sheila was devoted to family, church and friends. She loved to play tennis and golf. Sheila was loved and adored by her family and will be missed dearly.
Sheila is survived by two sisters: Sarah M. Schneider and Patricia (John) O’Connor; and two brothers: James Hyer and Daniel (Christine) Hyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services were held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Catskill.
