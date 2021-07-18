 Skip to main content
Caysen John McKinney
GLENS FALLS — Caysen John McKinney, infant son of Christopher and Danielle (Colon) McKinney of Glens Falls, gained his angel wings on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Albany Medical Center.

His paternal great-grandparents: Jeanette and John Nolan; his maternal great-grandparents: Virginia Romero, Mercedes and Francisco Marcano greet him in Heaven.

In addition to his parents, Caysen will be eternally missed by his paternal grandparents: Deborah Nolan, Chris McKinney and his wife, Donna; his maternal grandparents: Julio Colon and his wife, Rhonda, Sonia Colon; his paternal great-grandparents: Warren and Jennie McKinney; his aunts and uncles: Ashley McKinney, Justin McKinney and his wife, Ariel, Andres Colon and Anthony Carlucci.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Caysen’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

