May 5, 1952—May 18, 2022

HARTFORD — Cathy Lee Stewart, aka “The General”, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, May 18, 2022. She just celebrated her 70th birthday.

Born May 5, 1952, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Beverly (Tucker) Bennett.

Following her graduation from high school, she worked as a seamstress for many years. Some of her enjoyments included playing solitaire, going to the family camp, taking rides through the country back roads, and scratching lottery tickets.

She married Harry Stewart in Queensbury on July 2, 1977. They were married until Harry passed away in 1990. Although she never remarried, Cathy has been a longtime companion to John Bedford. John took great care of Cathy to which her family is forever grateful for their relationship.

In addition to her parents and first husband, Cathy was predeceased recently by her brother, Peter Bennett.

Survivors include her beloved companion, John Bedford, as well as his family; she is also survived by her first husband’s family; sisters: Donna (Douglas) Sawn, Pamela (Bruce) Sawn, Shellie (Robert) Gamblin, and Cheri Martindale; also, several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Monday, May 23, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

A graveside ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208, or to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.