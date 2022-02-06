Cathy Dybowski

Dec. 12, 1959 - Jan. 8, 2022

Cathy Dybowski passed away in Florida on Jan. 8, 2022. She was born in Glens Falls, NY on Dec. 12, 1959 to Sheila (Jackoski) Dybowski and Joseph Wayne Dybowski.

She was a resident of Hudson Falls, NY and graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1978. Cathy graduated from Champlain College with an associate's degree and later obtained her bachelor's degree in Business from the University of North Carolina-Boone.

Cathy moved from Hudson Falls to North Carolina to be with her cousin Joanne and sought employment there. She worked in North Carolina for several years before moving to South Carolina where she lived her dream of being by the ocean. She enjoyed going to concerts, reading and taking long walks on the beach.

She is survived by her mother Sheila of Hudson Falls, NY; her brother Michael of Fort Ann, NY; her uncles: Roger (Linda) Jackoski and John "Josh" Jackoski; along with several cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Steve Jackoski and Madeline (Sipowicz) Jackoski.

A special thank you to Nicole Sipowicz and Andrea Murzyn for the love and care they gave Cathy in her final days.

Donations in Cathy's memory may be made to: Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation for Rare Colon Cancer Research, PO Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33629-3827.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring.