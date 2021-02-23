 Skip to main content
Cathy Ann Considine
Cathy Ann Considine

Cathy Ann Considine

May 11, 1967—Feb. 1, 2021

CLIFTON, NJ—Cathy Ann Considine, age 53, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2021 at her home in Clifton, NJ. Born in Long Island on May 11, 1967, her family relocated to Chestertown, NY in 1969 where she spent her entire childhood, graduating in 1985 from Chestertown High School. She attended college in Atlanta Georgia and spent most of her adult years living in Northern New Jersey.

The daughter of Richard and Mary Considine, and sister to her beloved Barbara Durkish (Stephen) of Chestertown, all pre-deceased, Cathy is survived by her sister, Susan (Ray) Schmidt of Bolton Landing; and two nephews: Nicholas Durkish and Shane Laport.

She leaves behind an amazing large circle of friends and colleagues that became her second family and support group helping her throughout her long and tiring illness.

A very special thank you to her long-time friend Eddie Ramirez and Caroline Colon for their endless love and caring they provided to Cathy, especially during this past year, as well as the medical team and staff at St. Barnabas Medical Center (Drs. Wagmiller and Wagman).

Cathy was employed for 26 years at EarthColor in Parsippany, NJ, where her creative talents were well utilized. She was a tv junkie and could provide you with rapid answers to movies or tv shows. If she didn’t immediately have an answer, her forever by her side ipad or iphone would. Her love for finding new restaurants, bakeries and places to visit made her the always “go-to guide”.

Cathy’s love for all things summer is how she will be remembered by everyone whose lives she touched—sunny, warm and always up for fun.

Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held later in the year both in Chestertown and in New Jersey. Cathy loved flowers but would appreciate donations be made to help defray the costs of her funeral and medical bills. You may send your donation to gofundme.com/f/cathys-memorial-and-remaining-medical-bills or donate to the American Cancer Society.

