May 11, 1967—Feb. 1, 2021

CLIFTON, NJ—Cathy Ann Considine, age 53, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2021 at her home in Clifton, NJ. Born in Long Island on May 11, 1967, her family relocated to Chestertown, NY in 1969 where she spent her entire childhood, graduating in 1985 from Chestertown High School. She attended college in Atlanta Georgia and spent most of her adult years living in Northern New Jersey.

The daughter of Richard and Mary Considine, and sister to her beloved Barbara Durkish (Stephen) of Chestertown, all pre-deceased, Cathy is survived by her sister, Susan (Ray) Schmidt of Bolton Landing; and two nephews: Nicholas Durkish and Shane Laport.

She leaves behind an amazing large circle of friends and colleagues that became her second family and support group helping her throughout her long and tiring illness.

A very special thank you to her long-time friend Eddie Ramirez and Caroline Colon for their endless love and caring they provided to Cathy, especially during this past year, as well as the medical team and staff at St. Barnabas Medical Center (Drs. Wagmiller and Wagman).