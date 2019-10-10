July 5, 1955 — Oct. 6, 2019
VALLEY FALLS — Cathy A. Skiba, of Powder Mill Road, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 as result of an accident. She was 64.
Born in Cohoes on July 5, 1955, daughter of the late Eugene D. and Gloria A. (Thivierge) Boivin. She is the wife of the late Joseph Skiba Jr., who passed away in 2017.
Cathy retired from Empire Blue Cross/Blue Shield, where she worked in data entry. She enjoyed spending time up north, playing on her tablet, shopping and loved her coffee. Above all, she was a giving person who adored her family.
Survivors include her children, Joe Skiba III and Michelle (Punky) Comstock; her siblings, Claudia Foster, Kevin (Kathy) Boivin, Cheryl (George) Gronznack, Carol Gillis, Mark Boivin, Clair (Mark) Robertson, Martin Boivin and Carla (Jeff) Swederski; a grandson, Tyler Jones; and a great-niece, Emmalyn Robin Ball. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
She is predeceased by her sister, Cynthia Wood; and a brother-in-law, Brian Gillis.
Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 729 Hudson Ave., Stillwater. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Saratoga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the family for assistance in transportation costs.
Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.