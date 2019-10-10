{{featured_button_text}}
Cathy A. Skiba

July 5, 1955 — Oct. 6, 2019

VALLEY FALLS — Cathy A. Skiba, of Powder Mill Road, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 as result of an accident. She was 64.

Born in Cohoes on July 5, 1955, daughter of the late Eugene D. and Gloria A. (Thivierge) Boivin. She is the wife of the late Joseph Skiba Jr., who passed away in 2017.

Cathy retired from Empire Blue Cross/Blue Shield, where she worked in data entry. She enjoyed spending time up north, playing on her tablet, shopping and loved her coffee. Above all, she was a giving person who adored her family.

Survivors include her children, Joe Skiba III and Michelle (Punky) Comstock; her siblings, Claudia Foster, Kevin (Kathy) Boivin, Cheryl (George) Gronznack, Carol Gillis, Mark Boivin, Clair (Mark) Robertson, Martin Boivin and Carla (Jeff) Swederski; a grandson, Tyler Jones; and a great-niece, Emmalyn Robin Ball. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She is predeceased by her sister, Cynthia Wood; and a brother-in-law, Brian Gillis.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 729 Hudson Ave., Stillwater. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the family for assistance in transportation costs.

Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments