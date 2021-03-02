Cathy A. Lennox
Feb. 13, 1963 – Feb. 24, 2021
MIDDLE GRANVILLE - Cathy Ann Lennox, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Cathy was born on February 13, 1963 in Rutland, Vermont the daughter of the late Leonard and Florence (Gregory) Beebe.
She was married to her best friend, Craig Lennox for more than 27 years.
Cathy worked at Elderwood Health Care in Ticonderoga (formerly Inner Lake) for many years.
She loved fishing and camping. Cathy loved her animals. She raised alpacas, goats, cows, and puppies. She also loved horses and horseback riding. She was an avid crocheter and a wonderful cook.
Cathy was predeceased by her parents, brothers: Glen Winters, Ronnie Winters and Clinton Beebe and her fur babies Shiloh, Lady and Chaos. Left to miss her immeasurably is her husband, Craig. Her memory will live on with her brothers: Leonard Beebe (Mary) of Argyle and Richard Beebe (Amy) of Putnam as well as her nieces and nephews: Adrian Beebe, Leonard Beebe, Mary Beebe, Ray Winters, Jason Winters, Garrett Beebe, Abby Weiss, and Scott Winters. Her fur babies Little Britt, Little Man, Chance, Sable, and Patty Paws will be lost without her.
Burial will be Elmwood Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.