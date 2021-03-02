Cathy A. Lennox

Feb. 13, 1963 – Feb. 24, 2021

MIDDLE GRANVILLE - Cathy Ann Lennox, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Cathy was born on February 13, 1963 in Rutland, Vermont the daughter of the late Leonard and Florence (Gregory) Beebe.

She was married to her best friend, Craig Lennox for more than 27 years.

Cathy worked at Elderwood Health Care in Ticonderoga (formerly Inner Lake) for many years.

She loved fishing and camping. Cathy loved her animals. She raised alpacas, goats, cows, and puppies. She also loved horses and horseback riding. She was an avid crocheter and a wonderful cook.

Cathy was predeceased by her parents, brothers: Glen Winters, Ronnie Winters and Clinton Beebe and her fur babies Shiloh, Lady and Chaos. Left to miss her immeasurably is her husband, Craig. Her memory will live on with her brothers: Leonard Beebe (Mary) of Argyle and Richard Beebe (Amy) of Putnam as well as her nieces and nephews: Adrian Beebe, Leonard Beebe, Mary Beebe, Ray Winters, Jason Winters, Garrett Beebe, Abby Weiss, and Scott Winters. Her fur babies Little Britt, Little Man, Chance, Sable, and Patty Paws will be lost without her.