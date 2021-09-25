Dec. 31, 1939—Sept. 23, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Cathleen Patricia Boucher, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Granville Center Nursing Home.

Born on December 31, 1939, in Plattsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Eva Agnew.

On May 4, 1957, Cathy married the love of her life, Ronald Boucher Sr. in Plattsburgh, NY at Our Lady of Victory Church. They spent 57 years together until his passing in July of 2015.

Cathy was a co-owner of Ron & Cathy’s Restaurant in South Glens Falls for over 50 years.

She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, bingo and in her younger years, bowling. Cathy loved cooking and baking and will be most remembered for her homemade pies and Michigan Hot Dogs. She always cooked for holidays and had the entire family come over to celebrate.

Cathy was a member of the South Glens Falls Rotary Club and earned the Rotary Club Award for exceptional service to the community.

In addition to her mother and husband, Cathy was predeceased by her 15 siblings.