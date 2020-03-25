Jan. 3, 1930 — March 22, 2020
GREENWICH — Catherine V. Bain, 90 of Greenwich passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Dumas) Kelly.
She was married to her husband, Orla Bain for 67 years and resided in Greenwich.
Catherine worked for many local companies before retiring in 1984.
Catherine loved spending time with her children, grand-children and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed family vacations to Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the states. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, baking and was famous for her apple pie and potato salad.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Betty L. Hoffman; grandson, Travis O. Cenate; siblings, Eugene, Marie, Gerald, James, Joan, Jackie and Robert.
Survivors include her children, Beverly (Pete) Cenate of Greenwich, Thomas Bain of Idaho, Donald (Vanessa) Bain of Greenwich and Vicky (Jason) Hammond of Greenwich; grandchildren, David (Renee’) Bain of Georgia, Keith (Katrina) Cenate of Salem, Tyler (Corina) Cenate of Greenwich, Erica (David) Labarge of So. Glens Falls, Frederica (Sean) Murphy of Greenwich, Alexa (Jake) Wohlschlegal of Idaho, Jason Hammond II of Vermont, Jordan Hammond of North Carolina and Jaggar Laird of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Maikela Boyce, Kyra Murphy, Payton Bain, Phoenyx Watkins, Avery Bain, Isabel Cenate, Devin Murphy, Hunter Labarge, Thomas Cenate, Hayden Labarge and Taylee Wohlschlegal; siblings, Betty Carruthers, Richard Kelly, William Kelly and Mary-Lois Adamson; many nieces and nephews.
As per Catherine’s request services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to thank a Special group of people who made Catherine’s last few days so peaceful.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
