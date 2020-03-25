Jan. 3, 1930 — March 22, 2020

GREENWICH — Catherine V. Bain, 90 of Greenwich passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Dumas) Kelly.

She was married to her husband, Orla Bain for 67 years and resided in Greenwich.

Catherine worked for many local companies before retiring in 1984.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Catherine loved spending time with her children, grand-children and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed family vacations to Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the states. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, baking and was famous for her apple pie and potato salad.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Betty L. Hoffman; grandson, Travis O. Cenate; siblings, Eugene, Marie, Gerald, James, Joan, Jackie and Robert.