{{featured_button_text}}
Catherine T. MacDonald

March 25, 1936 — May 20, 2019

CORINTH and FLORIDA — Catherine T. MacDonald, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at the age of 83.

Born on March 25, 1936 in Desbiens, Canada (a province of Quebec), she was the daughter of Oscar K. and Edna M. (Gerrier) Hedger.

She married George L. Caldwell on March 27, 1955, and together they had one child, Brenda Lynn.

Catherine was known for her love of animals and her level headedness. She was referred to by her siblings as “Their Rock.” She worked for many years as a CNA, providing care for the elderly and mentally disabled patients.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her former husbands, George L. Caldwell, William H. Porter and John MacDonald.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Beratis (James); two grandchildren, Christopher and Alexander; seven siblings, Lee Moore, Loretta Reynolds, Carl Hedger, Betty Kruger, Sharon MacDougal, Gladys Mann and Diane Mosher; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Catherine will be cremated and flown from Florida to upstate New York, where she was a longtime resident.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth, with Rev. Kenneth Swain officiating.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery, immediately following the service.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Catherine T. MacDonald
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments