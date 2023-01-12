March 3, 1930—Jan. 5, 2023

LAKE GEORGE — Catherine Sferruzzo passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side, at 92 years old. She will be deeply missed beyond what words can describe.

Born March 3, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Mordente) Compo.

After graduating high school, Catherine married Charles Sferruzzo in Brooklyn on Sept. 14, 1947, and they began their family together. She loved cooking, cleaning, and decorating, but most of all, she was the most loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Charles, and a brother, Anthony Compo.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Karen (Jim) Keenan of FL, Janet (Al) Engels of Queensbury, James (Laura) Sferruzzo of Long Island, and Donna (Steve) Kelly of VT; grandchildren: Charlene, Alfred, Kimberly, Kevin, Lauren, and Catherine; great-grandchildren: Christian, Alexandra, Evan, Ariana, Derek, Joseph, Carter, Noah, Isla, Easton, Waverly, and a baby-to-be; two great-great-grandchildren: CJ and Miele; a sister, Mary Mulgrew; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To respect Catherine’s wishes, funeral services will be private. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Elaine Williams, Dr. Kotelawalla, Dr. Kaylar, Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, Glens Falls Hospital Tower 3 and Floor 2 staff, Dr. Tedesco, Hospice Nurse Phyllis, John Hughes of Ledgeview Village, all of her neighbors who were so helpful, and everyone who cared for and supported Catherine.

In her loving memory, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.