You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catherine Magdalene Sullivan
0 entries

Catherine Magdalene Sullivan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Catherine Magdalene Sullivan

April 15, 1924 — Aug. 3, 2020

WESTLAND, Mich. — Catherine Magdalene Sullivan, age 96, peacefully passed away at her daughter’s home, in Westland, Michigan, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1924, in St. Regis Falls, New York, to Joseph and Odena (LaChance) DeLaire. She married Robert John Sullivan on Jan. 28, 1951, at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They moved to Michigan, where they resided for the majority of their lives.

She worked primarily as a homemaker and enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, oil painting, woodworking, and bowling. She served as a volunteer hairdresser for women at The Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland, Michigan, in the 1970s, and also made countless teddybear outfits for Children’s Hospital of Michigan on numerous occasions. One of her favorite pastimes was preparing Sunday dinner for the entire family each week, a tradition she continued until her health deteriorated. She told the great-grandchildren her favorite part of Sunday was distributing the “treat bags” she made for them, full of cookies and candy, before they left for home. She enjoyed attending the Taylor Senior Center in Taylor, Michigan, for many years, where she participated in strength training, Tai Chi, and various other activities and classes. She loved and appreciated music, and could often be found listening to jazz, big band, or classical, and enjoyed attending concerts whenever she could. She had a fondness for cats, and could many times be seen sneaking treats under the table to her family’s dog when she thought no one was looking.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Colleen Formigan; two grandchildren: Naomi (Formigan) Palmer and Andreas Formigan; and six great-grandchildren: Arianna, Juniper, Benjamin, and Elanora Palmer, Autumn and Julian Formigan; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal funeral arrangements due to COVID-19 in the Michigan area. However, The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for her on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 4 p.m, by Reverend Thomas Morrette at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York, 12801.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News