Nov. 10, 1928 - Dec. 24, 2022

GRANVILLE — Catherine M. "Kay" Edwards passed away peacefully with her loving son by her side on Christmas Eve.

Kay was born on November 10, 1928, in North Troy, NY, the daughter of Edward J. and Edna (Jones) Talbot.

She married Norman J. Edwards in 1953.

Kay was an instructor at Southern Adirondack Education Center until her retirement. She worked for many years as a court clerk for the town of Granville.

Kay was a member of the Mettowee Valley Cemetery Board for more than 25 years. She was a member of the Peniel Presbyterian Church for many years, and a 50-year member of Sylvan Star Chapter #122 Order of the Eastern Star in Granville and a member of the Poultney Area St. David Society.

Kay had many canine companions over the years. She felt life was only complete when there was at least one dog in it. She also loved painting. The walls of her home are filled with her paintings.

She was predeceased by her parents, a brother, Edward J. Talbot, Jr., her daughter, Melanie McCarthy, and her husband Norman in 1998. Kay is survived by her son, Shawn of Granville. She was blessed with three grandchildren: Ryan, Brent, and Kyle; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

There will be a graveside burial service in the spring.

