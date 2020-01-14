Catherine M. Daly

She always believed that she was unattractive and thought that “Babe” sounded like a baby elephant. Pictures of her as a little girl reveal a sweet child with long dark ringlets and dark eyes that spoke of mischief and fun. As a teen, her dark hair was still full of curls and the twinkle in her eyes was undeniable.

After high school, Catherine went to work at the Glens Falls Insurance Company, planning to enter the convent if she was still single upon turning 21. She had even invested in all of the necessary garments to become a novice, and then a nun.

Catherine was a homemaker, a wife and a mother in the early years of her marriage. Together with Timothy, they raised eight children. Catherine told everyone that she would have liked to have had a dozen children, as she had loved the premise of the movie “Cheaper by the Dozen”. Although she stopped at eight, she had enough love for at least a dozen more. She was a collector of people in need, often taking children in for days, weeks or months when a family situation rendered them unable to stay in their own homes. She was always there to feed the child who had not had lunch or dinner at home, always there to provide a warm, welcoming and safe place for those in need.