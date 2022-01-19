Catherine "Kit" D. Knapp

Feb. 15, 1926 - Jan. 15, 2022

HARTFORD — Catherine "Kit" D. Knapp, a beloved mom, grandma, and great-grandma, passed away peacefully into the loving the arms of the Lord on Jan. 15, 2022. She was 95 years young.

She was born on Feb. 15, 1926 in Granville, NY, the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Town) Dodge. She was a graduate of Granville Central School.

Catherine married the love of her life, Eugene D. Knapp on May 5, 1946 in North Granville. She missed her "Gene" and talked daily about the good times since his passing in 2007. They shared 61 wonderful years together.

In addition to working alongside her husband on the farm, Catherine worked at Glens Falls Insurance Co. as a secretary for 17 years and at the Hartford Central School in food services for 28 years. She loved to cook, garden, sewing clothes, playing canasta with family and friends, and vacations to Maine. She also cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the Hartford United Methodist Church.

Besides her parents and her loving husband, Catherine was also predeceased by three brothers: Wesley Dodge, Milford Dodge and Leonard Dodge as well as two sisters: Myrtle (Garrica) Dodge, and Mildred (Johnson) Dodge.

Left to cherish her memory include her son, Barry Knapp (Cheryl); her daughter, Jacqueline (Knapp) Lamoureux (Michael); her grandchildren: Garfield Jones, Ashley Perez (Luis) Mariel Vanderwarker (Jordan); her great-grandchildren: Jayden, Sofiana, Damian, and Emma; her sister-in-law, Mary Jo (Knapp) O Day and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank her longtime caregivers: Heidi and Crissy and all others that provided wonderful care, as well as Hospice, the Landmark and her longtime friends.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required for everyone. Funeral services will be conducted following the calling hours at the funeral home with the Rev. Patti Girard, officiating. For online condolences and to view Kit's Book of Memories please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A celebration of life and spring burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, the Hartford Methodist Church or the Hartford Volunteer Fire Dept.