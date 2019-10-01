March 29, 1927 — Sept. 27, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Catherine (Kay) Donohue, age 92, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center.
Born on March 29, 1927, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Bauer) Murphy. Kay graduated from Cathedral Academy in Albany in 1945. On Sept. 7, 1946, she married John J. Donohue at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany.
In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by an infant son, John; sister, Mary Goitz and her husband Louis Goitz; brother, Thomas Murphy; sister, Theresa Murphy; brother-in-law, Robert Carruthers; sons in law, Philip Pountain and Eddie Donald; and grandsons, Kevin Donohue and Derrick Lewis.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years, John “Jack” Donohue; her 10 children, Thomas (Evelyn) Donohue, Catherine (Mark) Tracy, Suzanne (Tom) Ryan, John (Terry) Donohue, Ellen (Bill) Marcantonio, James (Emily) Donohue, Anne (Mark) Counihan, Margaret (Roy) Brady, Mary (Dan) Matusiewicz, and Stephen (Mary) Donohue; her sister, Ellen Carruthers; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Murphy; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tony Childs, Pastor, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will follow the Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may contribute to St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803, in Kay’s memory.
Arrangements for Kay are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave a condolence message, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
