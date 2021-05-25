Dec. 2, 1927—May 16, 2021

PRINCETON, NJ—Catherine (Kay) Ann Carswell (Pallrand) Trotter died peacefully May 16, 2021 surrounded by her family in Princeton, NJ.

Born in Ticonderoga, NY, December 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Watson Goulder Carswell and Mary (Moore) Carswell. Kay will be greatly missed by Hale, her treasured husband of 43 years; her children: Nannette and Stephen Pallrand (Rachel Mayeri) and her cherished grandchildren: Eli and Cora.

Kay is also survived by her beloved brother, John (Helen)—predeceased by her sister-in-law, Elaine (Kirby) Carswell -and Elaine and John’s five wonderful children: Jim, Sue, Bill, Mandy and Sarah. She will also be dearly missed by her sister-in-law, Jean Trotter (predeceased husband, Bernard)—their children: Rex (Eliza) and Tory (Tibor), and Rex and Eliza’s children.

Kay attended Clark University graduating in 1949 with a BA in English Literature, later receiving her MEd from Columbia University. Kay married George Pallrand, put her teaching on hold while raising her two children. After the family moved to Princeton, Kay returned to her love of teaching, taking a position with the Princeton school system where she taught grades 5 – 7 for over fifty years.