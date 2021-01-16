June 17, 1966—Jan. 12, 2021
HAGUE—Catherine “Katy” Laundree Wells, 54, of Hague, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Ticonderoga, June 17, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Marjorie (Hanna) Laundree.
Katy was a 1984 graduate of Ticonderoga High School. She was also a graduate of Adirondack Community College with a Degree in Criminal Justice.
She worked many jobs but her passion was cooking. She ran the Hague Creek Cafe until it closed and decided this was what she was meant to do. She worked at many area restaurants, most recently at the Hague Firehouse Restaurant in the summers. Katy was the main chef for the Hague Volunteer Fire Department and put on many wonderful meals. She is best known for her famous French toast. She also loved baking and spent her time off baking delicious cakes. Her specialty was all types of cheese cakes.
Katy was a member of the Hague Volunteer Fire Department and served as Treasurer and member of the Board of Directors, as well as being active with EMS.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Raymond and Marjorie Laundree; her sister, Michelle Laundree; her brother, Douglas Laundree; her step-daughter, Crystal Wells; and her nephew, Jason Laundree.
Survivors include her husband, William G. Wells; her mother-in-law, Anna Mae Wells; her step-daughter, Heather Wells; her sister, Meg Haskell and her husband Thomas; her brother, Mike Laundree; her two nephews: Thomas Haskell and his wife Katie, and Nathan Laundree and Kayla Bennett; two nieces: Aren Caza and her husband Brian, and Mara Martin-Serrano and her husband Nicholas; her great-nephew, Carson Witherell; and four great-nieces: Emma Caza, Charleigh Haskell, Genevieve Haskell and Annalee Haskell. Katy will also be missed by her two best friends, Linda Mury and Bobbie Jean Fish.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at give.uvmhealth.org/katywells
Any donations will support the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.
