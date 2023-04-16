1961—2023
QUEENSBURY—Catherine Irene (Wright) Williams, 61, passed away in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 7, 1961, in Glens Falls, NY, and was the daughter of the late Russell and Mildred Wright.
Cathy graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1979, where she met her husband, Brad Williams. The pair married two years later.
Cathy worked numerous retail sales and management jobs, breaking the glass ceiling as a woman manager in the 1980s. Her affable personality and social magnetism drew people to Cathy’s orbit, making her a top salesperson and earning her awards for her achievements.
Cathy was an amazing wife and mother to her two children, Ryan and Hannah, making many memories with her family over the years. She loved the small things and appreciated all that life had to offer, always taking time to enjoy nature and to spread love to those whom she met along the way.
Most recently, she worked in the cafeteria at SUNY Adirondack as a cashier. Cathy naturally became a surrogate mom for the college students at SUNY Adirondack, inspiring them with her quotes and providing a safe space for people to connect. During retirement, Cathy shifted that focus to the neighborhood where she lived.
She is survived by her husband, Brad Williams of Queensbury; children: Ryan Williams and partner Caitlin Bryer, and Hannah Williams and partner Tyler Mammone, both from Queensbury; siblings: David, Jeffery, Gail (Rene, late husband), Lisa (John), Colleen (Kevin), Christine (Fred), and Leslie; and Cathy’s many nieces, nephews, and numerous family and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Grubbs, and the nurses and staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital for their professional and compassionate treatment and care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with location to be announced. Refer to Cathy’s Facebook page for the event and information.
At the family’s request, donations can be made in Cathy’s name to SUNY Adirondack, https://www.sunyacc.edu/ways-give or the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www. bakerfuneralhome.com.
