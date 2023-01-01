Catherine E. Shea

June 16, 1927 - Dec. 22, 2022

LAKELAND, FL — Catherine E. Shea passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born on June 16, 1927, in Glens Falls, NY to Margaret and Charles Doty.

Catherine loved to decorate and furnish dollhouses. She owned CES Collectables and Miniatures for many years in New York.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Charles Doty; her husband, Charles Shea; and her sons: Charles and John Hughto. Catherine is survived by her son, Eugene (Alesa) Hughto; daughter-in-law, Joanne Hughto; her grandchildren: Kathryn Brown (Aaron), Alana Barone (John), and Io Hughto (Coral); great-grandchildren: John and Miles Brown and Sebastian Barone.

Interment will be at a later date at the Union Cemetery in Fort Edward, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823.

The family would like to thank Yvette Cochran for her dedication and limitless support, and the staff at Good Shepherd Hospice, especially Candice, Stephanie and Pearleone. Online condolences can be sent to the family at HeathFuneralChapel.com.