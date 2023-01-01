Catherine E. Shea
June 16, 1927 - Dec. 22, 2022
LAKELAND, FL — Catherine E. Shea passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born on June 16, 1927, in Glens Falls, NY to Margaret and Charles Doty.
Catherine loved to decorate and furnish dollhouses. She owned CES Collectables and Miniatures for many years in New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Charles Doty; her husband, Charles Shea; and her sons: Charles and John Hughto. Catherine is survived by her son, Eugene (Alesa) Hughto; daughter-in-law, Joanne Hughto; her grandchildren: Kathryn Brown (Aaron), Alana Barone (John), and Io Hughto (Coral); great-grandchildren: John and Miles Brown and Sebastian Barone.
Interment will be at a later date at the Union Cemetery in Fort Edward, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823.
The family would like to thank Yvette Cochran for her dedication and limitless support, and the staff at Good Shepherd Hospice, especially Candice, Stephanie and Pearleone. Online condolences can be sent to the family at HeathFuneralChapel.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.