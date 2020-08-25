 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catherine Donohue MacNeil
0 entries

Catherine Donohue MacNeil

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Catherine Donohue MacNeil

Dec. 28, 1943 — Aug. 21, 2020

GREENWICH — Catherine Donohue MacNeil, 76, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 21, 2020.

She was born Dec. 28, 1943 in Cambridge, to the late William J. and Catherine (Ouellette) Donohue.

Cathy grew up in Greenwich. She graduated from Greenwich Central School and attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, where she studied nutrition. Later, she graduated from the Mildred Elley School. While working as a medical secretary, she met the love of her life, Ronnie. They married on Aug. 13, 1966 and moved to New York City. After deciding that country life close to family was favorable to city living, they moved back to the area and settled in Greenwich, where they raised five children and lived happily for more than 50 years.

She was a voracious reader, a skilled seamstress and cross-stitcher, an avid gardener and a friend to many. Cathy was a caring, generous person who made sure that life’s special moments did not go unnoticed.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Ronald C. MacNeil; her brothers: William and Thomas Donohue.

She is survived by her beloved children: Margaret (Andrew) Lesniewski, Heather (Todd) Wysocki, Erin (Paul) Nechipurenko, Jonathan (Nicole) MacNeil and Benjamin MacNeil; eight grandchildren: Nicholas, Alexander, Anna, Grace, Michael, William, Mallory and Noelle; two sisters: Margaret (Mardi) McLoughlin, Anne (John) Wagner; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing will be required and 30 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.

A Mass of a Christian burial will be held privately for the family on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 36 Bleeker St., Greenwich, NY 12834 with the the Rev. Edward Kacerguis officiating.

Interment with her husband Ronald in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will follow the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834 or the Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News