Dec. 28, 1943 — Aug. 21, 2020

GREENWICH — Catherine Donohue MacNeil, 76, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 21, 2020.

She was born Dec. 28, 1943 in Cambridge, to the late William J. and Catherine (Ouellette) Donohue.

Cathy grew up in Greenwich. She graduated from Greenwich Central School and attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, where she studied nutrition. Later, she graduated from the Mildred Elley School. While working as a medical secretary, she met the love of her life, Ronnie. They married on Aug. 13, 1966 and moved to New York City. After deciding that country life close to family was favorable to city living, they moved back to the area and settled in Greenwich, where they raised five children and lived happily for more than 50 years.

She was a voracious reader, a skilled seamstress and cross-stitcher, an avid gardener and a friend to many. Cathy was a caring, generous person who made sure that life’s special moments did not go unnoticed.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Ronald C. MacNeil; her brothers: William and Thomas Donohue.