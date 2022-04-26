GLENS FALLS/NEWARK — Catherine “Cathy” Mary (Pizzirusso) DePalo, 60, of Glens Falls, passed away April 20, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Newark, NY to the late Anthony and Nancy (Bartle) Pizzirusso.

Cathy was a 1979 graduate of Newark High School and later graduated from SUNY Oswego. She moved to Glens Falls after college and was employed at TV Data/Tribune for many years as an editor and accountant. Cathy enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially the lights of her life, her son Joe and grandson Beau, who provided much needed joy and inspiration.

She is survived by her devoted and loving boyfriend, Frank Usher, who was her caregiver for the entirety of her illness; her sons: Joseph (Mallory) DePalo, Paul (Meghan) Richardson; her siblings: Ann (Hal) Reinhardt, Mitch (Rebecca) Pizzirusso, Rocco Pizzirusso, Theresa (Gary) Lee; her half siblings: Joseph DiSanto and Terri (Ron) Smith; her grandchildren: Sadie, Millie and Beau; two nieces; one nephew; two great-nephews; and two great-nieces.

Friends may call Friday, April 29, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

Rite of Committal will follow the Mass at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.

Memorial donations in memory of Cathy may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.