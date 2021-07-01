Catherine "Cathy" M. (Wentink) Hamlin

The family would like to express sincere thanks to the entire staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, especially Dr. Yun, who went above and beyond in caring for her over the years. We would also like to thank two of her best friends, our Gram, Jackie Hamlin and Mona Bearor, for taking her to various appointments and being a constant source of love and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Cathy’s memory to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY, or a charity of one’s choice.

From your sisters: We will miss you dearly, Cath. It was and always will be the five of us. We were all in AWE of how you fought this fight. Give Mommy, Daddy and Mike a BIG hug from us!! They were all waiting with open arms.

Our mom was amazing. The years since our Dad got sick have not been easy for her or our family, but she never for a second felt sorry for herself. She was always thinking of everyone else before herself and we were all amazed her strength and positivity. We are all proud of how hard she fought and she’ll always be our hero. We love you so much, Mom, and we miss you already.

