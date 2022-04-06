Catherine (Brown) Burritt

July 18, 1932—April 1, 2022

SCHROON — Catherine (Brown) Burritt, 89, passed away on April 1, 2022, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, at The Pines of Glens Falls.

She was born on July 18, 1932, to the late William and Margaret Brown, Scottish emigrants, in Irvington, NY. Cathy graduated from Irvington High School in 1950 after meeting her future husband and love of her life, Merton R. “Randy” Burritt (deceased), during her freshman year. They were married in 1952.

Cathy is survived by her four daughters: Nancy Burritt, Meg Burritt Pauly (Herb), Susan Burritt Grundler (Bill), and Kate Burritt Winslow (Gary); her eight beloved grandchildren: Tim, Sara, AJ, Caitlin, Kyle, Abigail, Margaret, and Nathan; her nine great-granchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law: Norma M. Brown (William), Kathleen M. Abrahamson (Ernest) and Judy Burritt MacPherson (Bruce); as well as numerous nephews and nieces; and even more numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

In addition to her husband, Cathy was predeceased by her four brothers, Robert Brown, James H. Brown, William Brown and John Brown, and one of her two sisters, Janette Brown. Her sister, Margaret Brown Crescenzi, is her only surviving sibling. She was also predeceased by two of her sisters-in-law, Muriel King Brown (Robert) and Grace Nilsson Brown (James) and her brother-in-law, Armand A. Crescenzi, M.D.

Family was everything to Cathy. While her children were young, she was a homemaker, a very talented baker (oh, those cookies), she knitted and did needlework, she sewed clothing for her daughters, and she always had a garden, both flower and vegetable. She also did volunteer work with disabled children and her church. As her daughters grew, she worked for a good friend and florist, making dried flower wreaths and decorations. After moving, with her family, to Queensbury, NY, in 1974, she worked at Magram’s Department Store, where she met new friends she greatly enjoyed. In 1983, she and her husband were finally able to move into the house they had been building on a pond in the Town of Schroon, in the Adirondack Park, a dream finally fulfilled.

The family thanks the staff of the Pines and of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, who took such good care of Cathy while she was at The Pines.

A private, family memorial service will be held this summer, and Cathy’s ashes will be buried beside Randy’s, in the Burritt Family Cemetery in the town of Schroon.

Arrangements are in the care of Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY, 12870.

The family suggests that memorials take the form of contributions, in Cathy’s memory, to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org/donate.