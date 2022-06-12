Sept. 30, 1947—May 26, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Catherine B. Pickett, 74, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Sept. 30, 1947 in Glens Falls, NY she was the daughter of Edwin W. and Helene (Porter) Bell.

Cathy graduated from Lake George Central School in 1965.

Cathy married the love of her life Paul D. Pickett on April 29, 1966 at Caldwell Presbeterian Church in Lake George, NY.

Cathy was a self employed house cleaner for 20+ years.

Cathy found great enjoyment volunteering at the Chapman Museum in Glens Falls. Cathy was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters troop from 1981-1985, helping to plan and participate in many activities including snowshoeing, bowling, hiking and camping out at Goose Pond.

Cathy played tennis at Adirondack Racquet Club. Cathy bowled in a Thursday morning league at Pine Lanes in South Glens Falls and in a midnight league at B&C Lanes in Hudson Falls with her husband Paul. Cathy enjoyed the outdoors with her family, camping, hunting, hiking, fishing (reading her book), swimming and canoeing. Most of all Cathy enjoyed spending time with her family.

Cathy took special time for herself on her girls-only trips with Judy, Rona and Sue. They visited the Outer Banks in NC, Salem, MA and Majestic, CT. Cathy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg and served on the worship committee for several years.

Catherine is predeceased by her parents Helene (Porter) and Edwin W. Bell, her sisters Barbara J. Bell, Shirley B. Sherman and her husband Frank, Roberta “Bobbie” Reichenbach and her husband David. Her brother-in-law F. Harvey Wood; her in-laws Estella Dorvee and John E. Pickett; and her sister-in-law Christine F. O’Neil.

Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years Paul D. Pickett of Queensbury, NY; her daughter Kimberly A. Fronk of Wilton, NY and her husband William; her son Michael J. Pickett and his wife Tina of Ballston Spa, NY; her grandchildren: Alan R. Pickett of Bensalem, PA, Kai E. Fronk of Wilton, NY, Jordan M. Davidson of Philadelphia, PA, Dylan M. White of Queensbury, NY, Avery L. Pickett of Queensbury, NY and Mercedes M. Howe of Ballston Spa, NY; her beloved sister and best friend Helen B. Wood of Gansevoort, NY; and her step-mother-in-law Florence Pickett of Fort Edward, NY.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg. a reception will be held immediately following in Epworth Hall.

Burial will be held privately.

Family and Friends are invited to and may call from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg.

Those who wish to send a remembrance in Catherine’s name to: First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg, 3890 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Special Thanks to the Palliative Care Team at Homeward Bound and to April, David, Jamie and Jessica on Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital.

For those that wish, online condonlences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.