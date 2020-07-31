March 31, 1942 — July 28, 2020
WATERTOWN — Catherine Ann (Tupper) Schwartz, 78, of Paddock St. passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc. in Watertown.
Ann was born March 31, 1942 to the late William K. and Catherine (Caples) Tupper. She grew up in Glens Falls and was named the top English student in her graduating class at Glens Falls High.
Through her work as a telephone operator, dorm resident assistant, and academic scholarships she paid her way at SUNY Albany where she earned her BA Degree and her Masters of Library Science. After graduating, she worked at the SUNY Albany library where she met the love of her life, David Schwartz. They were married for over 40 years at the time of David’s death in January of this year.
Ann worked at many libraries but spoke most fondly of her time as the school librarian at St Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls and at the Flower Memorial Library in Watertown where she worked from 1991 until her retirement in 2008.
Ann always disdained driving and walked wherever she could. As befitted a librarian she was never without a book and encouraged reading among all.
She is survived by her sister Betty Hartman; her brother, Bill Tupper; her nieces, Sarah Tupper Peck and Karen Lagasse; and her nephew, Jeffrey Tupper.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband David, and her sister Carol Lagasse.
A burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at the Glens Falls Cemetery: 38 Ogden St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution of your time or money to any organization advocating for increased literacy.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.