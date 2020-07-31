March 31, 1942 — July 28, 2020

WATERTOWN — Catherine Ann (Tupper) Schwartz, 78, of Paddock St. passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc. in Watertown.

Ann was born March 31, 1942 to the late William K. and Catherine (Caples) Tupper. She grew up in Glens Falls and was named the top English student in her graduating class at Glens Falls High.

Through her work as a telephone operator, dorm resident assistant, and academic scholarships she paid her way at SUNY Albany where she earned her BA Degree and her Masters of Library Science. After graduating, she worked at the SUNY Albany library where she met the love of her life, David Schwartz. They were married for over 40 years at the time of David’s death in January of this year.

Ann worked at many libraries but spoke most fondly of her time as the school librarian at St Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls and at the Flower Memorial Library in Watertown where she worked from 1991 until her retirement in 2008.

Ann always disdained driving and walked wherever she could. As befitted a librarian she was never without a book and encouraged reading among all.