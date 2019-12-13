Catherine A. Gorham

Jan. 16, 1940 — Dec. 12, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Catherine A. “Kay” Gorham, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 surrounded by her family following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 16, 1940, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice Carpenter. She was one of 17 children.
Kay loved playing pool and was an avid golfer. She also loved biking and traveling with the love of her life, her husband, Ray. When she was home she enjoyed being by the pool with her family. Kay will be missed by many as she was a large presence in a small community. She was also known by many as Aunt Kay or Grandma Kay at the Fort Edward School where she worked as a lunch lady even until recent years.
In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond Gorham; her sister, Jean Matt; her brothers, John, Robert, Joe, Jim, Bill, Paul, Dick, and Butch Carpenter.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Gorham, Jonell Gorham, Catherine Kholstinin, and Amy Walker (Peter Sturn); her grandchildren, Paige and Samantha Walker, Emilie Gorham, and Gabriella Kholstinin; her great-grandchildren, Tristan Nellis and Adelyn Snyder; her brothers, Fran (Doris) Carpenter, Michael (Colleen) Carpenter; her sisters, Helen O’Connell, Sally Trainor, Carolyn Cutler, Jackie (Michael) Pasterchick, and Cindy (Kenneth) Baker; her sisters-in-law, Jean (Gifford) Bull, Sally (Frank) Covell and Laura Carpenter; and so many nieces and nephews who all loved her like a mom.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude for all who cared for Kay during her illness, especially the Glens Falls Hospital Tower 6 and 2. Also, our hospice nurse, Kellie Foley. She provided us with comfort and peace.
Memorial donations in Kay’s name can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
