Catherine A. Gorham

Jan. 16, 1940 — Dec. 12, 2019

FORT EDWARD — Catherine A. “Kay” Gorham, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 surrounded by her family following a brief illness.

Born Jan. 16, 1940, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice Carpenter. She was one of 17 children.

Kay loved playing pool and was an avid golfer. She also loved biking and traveling with the love of her life, her husband, Ray. When she was home she enjoyed being by the pool with her family. Kay will be missed by many as she was a large presence in a small community. She was also known by many as Aunt Kay or Grandma Kay at the Fort Edward School where she worked as a lunch lady even until recent years.

In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond Gorham; her sister, Jean Matt; her brothers, John, Robert, Joe, Jim, Bill, Paul, Dick, and Butch Carpenter.