Jan. 18, 1930 — Oct. 16, 2019
GREENWICH — Catharine Mather Bacon Foster, 89, a resident of Ryan Road in Greenwich, passed away with her loving family by her side on Oct. 16, 2019 at home, following a brief battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 18, 1930 in Albany to the late Allen H. and Dorothy Jagel Bacon.
Catharine was a 1948 graduate of Greenwich Central School, where she served as class president and received the most valuable student award. Following graduation, she attended SUNY Oneonta, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. On July 21, 1951, she married the love of her life, Thomas R. Foster. Together they had three daughters. She taught K-2 at the South Glens Falls Central School for many years and, after her retirement, served as a substitute teacher and teachers’ aide at the Greenwich Central School for 25 years. She loved teaching and her many students. Many friendships with fellow teachers have lasted throughout the years.
Catharine was a well-accomplished artist. She enjoyed painting, knitting, sewing and rug hooking. She even started a teddy bear company named “Katy Did.” She belonged to the Green Mountain Rug Hooking Guild. Many of her works have been displayed at the Shelburne Museum in Vermont. She enjoyed passing on the love of rug hooking to her two daughters, and many of her creations will be enjoyed by family members of many generations to come.
Family meant everything to her and always came first before anything else. She attended every family event she could and always made sure to be at every one of her grandchildren’s events. She was the matriarch of the family and enjoyed passing on the family traditions and stories to her children and grandchildren. She loved visiting the Adirondacks with family and going for walks every day.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy A. Foster.
Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas R. Foster; daughters, Susan Elizabeth (Stephen) Mitchell of Malta and Catharine Mather Parker of South Burlington, Vermont; grandchildren, Thomas R. Forsyth of Brooklyn, Joshua Lee Parker (Katie) of South Burlington, Vermont and Catharine Mather Parker (Jacob) of Sheldon, Vermont; sister, Marion (John) Gillis of Northboro, Massachusetts; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no prior calling hours. Private interment will be held in the Greenwich Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and neighbors for their support and help during this difficult time.
Donations in Catharine’s name may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834; or Community Hospice Foundation Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208.
A reception for family and friends will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Greenwich Elks Club, 130 Bulson Road, Greenwich.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
