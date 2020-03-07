Cassius J. Miller Jr.
0 entries

Cassius J. Miller Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 12, 1919 — March 3, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Cassius J. Miller, Jr., 100, of Queensbury passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Born in Troy, New York on Sept. 12, 1919, he was the son of the late Rev. Dr. Cassius J. Miller Sr. and Marion Luella (nee: Taylor) Miller.

He was a graduate of Albany High School.

In 1942, during WWII, Cassius served in the U.S. Army with the 31st Coast Artillery. He was discharged as a staff sergeant in 1945.

Cassius married the former E. Shirley (nee: Little) on June 14, 1944. She passed away on July 25, 1984.

He was employed by Sears Roebuck & Co. for five years and 31 years with J.E. Sawyer & Co. in Glens Falls until his retirement in 1984.

On March 14, 1987, Cassius married the former Florence M. (nee: Williamson) Parker. She passed away in 2012.

He was a charter member of the United Methodist Church of Queensbury.

He was also a member of the Mayflower Society and a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Cassius enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and Alaska and spending winters in Florida.

In addition to his parents, his first wife, Shirley and second wife, Florence, Cassius was predeceased by his brother, Taylor E. (Doris) Miller in 1959 and his sister, Barbara (Ralph) Curtis.

He is survived by his son, Robert C. (Elizabeth A.) Miller of Berlin; his granddaughter, Stephanie E. (Eric) Cruse of Green Island, New York; and a stepson, William W. Parker Jr. of California; and his two great grandchildren, Natalee Elizabeth and Nathan Cassius.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday, March 9, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury followed by a funeral service at noon at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Queensbury, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cassius Miller, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News