Sept. 12, 1919 — March 3, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Cassius J. Miller, Jr., 100, of Queensbury passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Born in Troy, New York on Sept. 12, 1919, he was the son of the late Rev. Dr. Cassius J. Miller Sr. and Marion Luella (nee: Taylor) Miller.
He was a graduate of Albany High School.
In 1942, during WWII, Cassius served in the U.S. Army with the 31st Coast Artillery. He was discharged as a staff sergeant in 1945.
Cassius married the former E. Shirley (nee: Little) on June 14, 1944. She passed away on July 25, 1984.
He was employed by Sears Roebuck & Co. for five years and 31 years with J.E. Sawyer & Co. in Glens Falls until his retirement in 1984.
On March 14, 1987, Cassius married the former Florence M. (nee: Williamson) Parker. She passed away in 2012.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a charter member of the United Methodist Church of Queensbury.
He was also a member of the Mayflower Society and a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
Cassius enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and Alaska and spending winters in Florida.
In addition to his parents, his first wife, Shirley and second wife, Florence, Cassius was predeceased by his brother, Taylor E. (Doris) Miller in 1959 and his sister, Barbara (Ralph) Curtis.
He is survived by his son, Robert C. (Elizabeth A.) Miller of Berlin; his granddaughter, Stephanie E. (Eric) Cruse of Green Island, New York; and a stepson, William W. Parker Jr. of California; and his two great grandchildren, Natalee Elizabeth and Nathan Cassius.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday, March 9, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury followed by a funeral service at noon at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Queensbury, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.