Sept. 12, 1919 — March 3, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Cassius J. Miller, Jr., 100, of Queensbury passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Born in Troy, New York on Sept. 12, 1919, he was the son of the late Rev. Dr. Cassius J. Miller Sr. and Marion Luella (nee: Taylor) Miller.

He was a graduate of Albany High School.

In 1942, during WWII, Cassius served in the U.S. Army with the 31st Coast Artillery. He was discharged as a staff sergeant in 1945.

Cassius married the former E. Shirley (nee: Little) on June 14, 1944. She passed away on July 25, 1984.

He was employed by Sears Roebuck & Co. for five years and 31 years with J.E. Sawyer & Co. in Glens Falls until his retirement in 1984.

On March 14, 1987, Cassius married the former Florence M. (nee: Williamson) Parker. She passed away in 2012.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was a charter member of the United Methodist Church of Queensbury.

He was also a member of the Mayflower Society and a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Cassius enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and Alaska and spending winters in Florida.