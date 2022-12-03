Sept. 8, 1943—Nov. 29, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Carrie (Rouse) Bradley, 79, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Born Sept. 8, 1943 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Leavi and Mary Hattie (Brown) Rouse.

She graduated from Glens Falls High School with the Class of 1962 and then went on to work at General Electric for several years.

Carrie was a woman of great faith and loved her church. She was a longstanding member of Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church in Glens Falls. Carrie was active with the Each One Reach One Program, part of the Women’s Ministry and faithful member of the choir. It was also here that she also loved teaching the word of God as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the NAACP and participated in Operation Angel Tree.

Her faith in God and support of her family gave her the strength and determination to be a 34-year survivor of a liver transplant. Her family meant the world to her and she cherished spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Oliver Wendell Bradley, Sr., her sister, Reverend Geneva Rouse and brother, Alfonso Brown, all predeceased her.

Survivors include her children: Debra Patterson, Oliver Bradley and Mary “KK” Bradley; her siblings: Anna M. Williamson, Harry Lee Rouse and Leavi Rouse, Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren: William, Kevin and Andrew Patterson, Anthony Bradley, Brianna McMahon, Jahmal Shultz and Russell and Carrie Stewart; her great-grandchildren: Natavia, Darnell, Donovyn, Theo, Kiyah, Ava, Oliver and Violet; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be celebrated noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 15 Nelson St., Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at church on Wednesday.

Donations in Carrie’s memory may be made to the Each One Reach One Program, c/o Faith Tabernacle Church, 15 Nelson St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff in the ICU and T6 of the Glens Falls Hospital and the staff at Hudson Headwaters and UPMC, for all their care and compassion shown to Carrie and her family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.