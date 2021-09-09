Oct. 29, 1923—Sept. 4, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Carrie Lee Shivers, 97, went home to be with the Lord on September 4, 2021. She was born on October 29, 1923 in McWilliams, Alabama to the late Willie and Alberta Miles.

On September 9, 1940, Carrie met and married Samuel L. Shivers and from that union was blessed with her one and only child. She was the beloved mother of Zelma Plummer (Raphael “Tony”), the loving sister of Charity Steans, the loving grandmother of two granddaughters, Raquel Cherry (Anthony) and Rochelle Plummer-Prince (Thomas). She took much delight in her five great-grandchildren, Jhaena R. Horne, Sydney E. Prince, Brayden Prince, Kristofer Cherry, and Kordell Cherry. And, not long ago, during a particularly tough time in her illness, she “perked up” enough to hold the youngest member of her brood, great-, great-grandson Baby Amias Paige!

Carrie leaves to mourn her passing her loving family, friends and her faithful and caring church family (many who served as her caregivers during her lengthy illness,” THANK YOU!).

Carrie is preceded in death by her siblings: Dillard Miles, Javon Miles and Alabama Reese.