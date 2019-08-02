Dec. 29, 1928 — Aug. 1, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Carolyn R. Strassburg, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at her home.
Born in Cornwall, New York on Dec. 29, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Genevieve (Schmidt) Sendall.
She graduated from the Cornwall High School, Class of 1946. Following high school, Carolyn continued her education at the Marinello School of Beauty & Culture graduating in 1947. For many years she owned and operated W.H. Strassburg INC. transportation along with the family farm.
On Nov. 1, 1952, Carolyn married the love of her life, Walter Strassburg, formerly of Rock Tavern, who passed in 1973.
Carolyn was a communicant of St. Therese Chapel where she served as a past president of the Rosary Altar Society, she volunteered at the Glens Falls Hospital as a Eucharistic Minister and taught religious education for many years. Along with four other members of the RAS she helped start the food pantry at St. Therese Chapel.
She was a past member of Coldenham Garden Club, the American Legion Auxiliary in Montgomery, and an honorary member and past captain of the Coldenham’s Fireman’s Ladies Auxiliary.
Carolyn volunteered at the Cornwall Hospital, a 4-H leader, Boy Scout Committee member, and a district representative for the Moreau Republican Committee.
During World War II, she served as a Civil Air Patrol Cadet with the rank of corporal.
In addition to her parents, husband, and three sisters, Carolyn was predeceased by her daughter, Gail Strassburg.
Left to cherish Carolyn’s memory include her five children, Richard Strassburg (Mary), Walter Strassburg (Lori), Jill Mantz (Russell), Charles Strassburg (Fay), Friedrich Strassburg (Corina); her grandchildren, Maria Sunderland (Kenneth), Ricky Strassburg (Mandy), Douglas Strassburg, Walter Strassburg (Jennifer), Robert Strassburg, Tara Jurczak (Paul), Zachary Mantz, Allison Mantz, Rebecca Strassburg, Peter Strassburg, Elizabeth Strassburg, Emily Strassburg, Elyssa Strassburg; along with 11 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 10 am to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Therese’s Church, 1 Wilton-Gansevoort Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831, followed by a Mass of Christian burial. A rite of committal will be at 11 a.m. Monday Aug. 5, at the Brick Church Cemetery, state Route 17K Montgomery, NY 12549.
Memorial donations in Carolyn’s memory can be made to St. Therese Chapel Food Pantry, 1 Wilton-Gansevoort Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12828. To view Carolyn’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
