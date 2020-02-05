Carolyn Marie Malaney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carolyn was an accomplished athlete, participating in many sports – basketball, bowling, skiing and her favorite, golf. She led the Black Watch Ski Club for many years, was a member of the women’s town basketball team in the mid 1940’s, and an avid golfer, whose proudest accomplishments were winning the club championship and making a hole in one.

Carolyn was an air spotter for the government during WWII, of which she was very proud. She was a gifted singer who shared her voice with St. Mary’s Catholic Church as a director and member of the choir for many years.

Carolyn was loved by her family and all who knew her. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile and her friendly nature.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice, or to one of Carolyn’s favorites – St. Mary’s School of Ticonderoga, Ticonderoga Alumni Association, Friends Comforting Friends, or the Ticonderoga Golf Corporation.

