Nov. 2, 1933—Jan. 17, 2023

HEBRON — Carolyn Mae (Reynolds) Getty, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at her home.

Carolyn was born on Nov. 2, 1933, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Merritt Reynolds, Sr. and Ruth (Huggins) Reynolds.

Carolyn graduated as the valedictorian of the Class of 1950, from Argyle Central School, at the age of 16. She graduated from Albany Business College, with honors, in 1951.

She worked for Farmers Production Credit Association, now known as Farm Credit, until her marriage.

She married Raymond Getty on Nov. 14, 1953 at the Hartford Methodist Church. They spent nearly 50 years together until his passing in 2003. Together, they owned and operated Gettyvue Farm, in Hebron. Carolyn loved doing the farm bookwork and was able to continue doing this until her final days. As she continued taking care of her family, in 1978, she started her second career of going to the barn and milking the cows. Her emphasis on cleanliness of the barn, inside and out, led to over 30 years of Super Milk and Dairy of Distinction Awards for Gettyvue Farm.

An active member of the Hebron Presbyterian Church for nearly 70 years, Carolyn served as an Elder, Deacon, Trustee and Sunday School teacher and enjoyed attending Evening Circle and working at the annual rummage sale. She was also a 4-H leader and loved going to the Washington County Fair. First-year dairy exhibitors at the Fair received a gift certificate to the milkshake booth, from Carolyn, in memory of Raymond.

Carolyn’s greatest joy was spending time with family and attending a variety of their events. She will always be remembered for her amazing baking skills.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was predeceased by her infant son, Kyle Raymond Getty; her siblings, infant sister, Dorothy Reynolds, Merritt (Naomi) Reynolds, Jr., Eleanor McClenning, Shirley (James) Robertson, Robert Reynolds, Beverly Liddle; her great-grandchildren: Jared Harrington and Kherington Smith; and her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph (Jean) Getty.

Left to cherish her memory include her nine children, 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren:

Daughter, Diane (Randy) Smith, and their children: Gregory (Rebecca) Smith and Peyton and Brady, Jeffrey (April) Smith and Justin; Steven (Sondra) Smith and Jaiden and Beckett; Michelle (Jeff) Gallo and Vincent and Caroline.

Daughter, Sally Getty and her children: Andrea (Jeremy) Harrington and Alyce and Joshua; Kristen (Jonathan) Palmer and Alexander and Cameron; Kari (Derek) Peters and Ryan, Samantha, Noah and Gabriel.

Daughter, Bonnie (Richard) Plue and their son: Michael (Lisa) Plue and Taylor and Katharine.

Son, Randy (Betty) Getty and their children: Kyle (Rella) Getty and Ford, Jack and Neil; Emily (Nicholas) LaFountain and Clay and Graham; Luke (Jessica) Getty and Evelyn, Beau, Grant and Sutton. Tyler (Hillary) Getty and Rory.

Son, Terry (Gail) Getty.

Daughter, Rhonda (Gary) Davies and their children: Rebecca (Doug) McNamara, Robert Davies and Dylan Davies.

Son, Kevin (Alison) Getty and their children: Jessica Getty and Jacob Getty.

Son, Brian (Winifred) Getty and their children: Brianna Getty and Winston Getty.

Daughter, Wendy (Jason) Harrington and their children: Cailyn Harrington, Brandon Harrington and Raymond Harrington.

Brothers-in-law: Jack McClenning and Robert Liddle; and sister-in-law, Betty Reynolds; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her caregivers for the past two months, Angela, Brittany, Cindy and Debbie for their amazing care. Also, thank you to High Peaks Hospice.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, Salem, NY 12865.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the church. Burial will be conducted in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hebron United Presbyterian Church, Salem Rescue Squad, 152 E. Broadway, Salem, NY 12865, or Hebron Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., 3165 County Route 30, Salem, NY 12865 or to a charity of one’s choice, in Carolyn’s name.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.