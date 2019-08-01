{{featured_button_text}}
Carolyn Louise Vaughn

January 30, 1950 — July 27, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Carolyn Louise Vaughn, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Shenandoah Acres Campground in Virginia.

Born on Jan. 30, 1950 in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Jesse (Bounds) Whitney.

Carolyn grew up in Granville and attended Granville High School. She met her future husband, Richard Vaughn, while square dancing, and they were married in January of 1971 in Granville. Richard passed away in 2016, after 48 wonderful years of marriage.

Carolyn was a proud mother of seven children. She stayed home to crack the whip on her five sons and two daughters. Carolyn enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. She also could be found helping her husband with firewood. Carolyn created a warm, loving, caring home for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone will remember her for being a wonderful cook who loved preparing meals for her family.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, infant, Laurie Matteson and Valorie Vaughn; her two sons, Stewart Vaughn and Stephen Vaughn; and her siblings, Barbara, Betty and Sonny.

She is survived by her sons, Tony Matteson Sr. and his wife, Diane, of Waynesboro, Virginia, Thomas Matteson and his wife, Sonja, of Hudson Falls and Timothy Matteson and his wife, Lannel, of Rogers, Texas; grandchildren, Valerie Morrison and her husband, Andrew, Nicole Wright and her husband, Matthew, Tony Matteson Jr., Mariha Edwards and her husband, Jason, Amanda Smith and her husband, Will, Megan Matteson and her significant other, David, Barbara Vaughn, Kevin Vaughn, Stephen Vaughn Jr., Christina Vaughn and Sarah Vaughn; her great-grandchildren, William, Jonathan, Colton, Brayton, Makenna, Alison and Mercedes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Prayers for Carolyn will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Carolyn will be laid to rest next to her husband at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations may be sent to The Prospect Child & Family Center, 133 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

