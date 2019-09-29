{{featured_button_text}}
Carolyn Louise LeGrys

July 11, 1932 — Sept. 27, 2019

CAMBRIDGE — Carolyn Louise LeGrys, 87, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Elderwood at Ticonderoga.

Carolyn was born in Cambridge, July 11, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Helmer and Dorothea (Abrahamson) Thygesen.

Carolyn graduated from Greenwich High School in 1950 and earned her bachelor’s degree from Plattsburgh State. She was an elementary school teacher at the Cambridge Central School prior to her retiring.

Carolyn was very spiritual and was a devout member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cambridge, where she was an active member having served on the vestry, a member of the Daughters of the King, the Altar Guild, St. Martha’s Guild and attended Bible study each Wednesday.

Carolyn loved reading, especially history and science; she enjoyed bird watching, gardening and most importantly, her family was important to her. She volunteered at Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry in Cambridge.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth James LeGrys; and a brother, Harold Thygesen.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Wendy Irene (William) Michalak of Ticonderoga, James Wayne (LaVita) LeGrys of Silver Springs, Maryland and Lance Steven (Maria) LeGrys of Dorset, Vermont. She also leaves behind a brother, Dr. Kenneth (Jane) Thygesen of Cossayuna; a sister, Linda Thompson of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Daniel J. Michalak, Alexandra D. LeGrys and Charlotte C. LeGrys; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4 St. Luke’s Place, Cambridge, with Fr. Mathew Baker officiating. Interment will be at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

A reception will follow the services at the parish hall and everyone is welcomed to join the family.

Memorial contributions in memory of Carolyn may be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4 St. Luke’s Place, Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge.

Arrangements are in the care of the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge.

Events

Oct 8
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
2:00PM
St. Luke's Church
4 St. Luke's Place
Cambridge, NY 12816
Order flowers for Carolyn's Celebration of Life
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Celebration of Life begins.
Oct 8
Committal
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
3:00PM
Woodlands Cemetery
Cemetery Lane
Cambridge, NY 12816
Order flowers for Carolyn's Committal
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Committal begins.
Oct 8
Reception
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
3:30PM
St. Luke's Church
4 St. Luke's Place
Cambridge, NY 12816
Order flowers for Carolyn's Reception
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Reception begins.

