Carolyn Joyce Woodbury

Born in 1935 in Cincinnati, OH, she moved as a child to Ft. Lauderdale, where she lived most of her life. Carolyn worked for many years as an orthopedic nurse and later at The Venetian Condominiums in Ft. Lauderdale, where she enjoyed many friendships. In 1984 she married Ralph E. “Rapid” Woodbury (1909-2002), a longtime resident and businessman in the Glens Falls area. The couple made their home in Ft. Lauderdale and they enjoyed many years of travel and good times before Ralph’s passing in 2002. In her later years, Carolyn enjoyed time with friends, caring for her parrot Biscuit, and following sports, especially the Miami Dolphins.