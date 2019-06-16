{{featured_button_text}}
Carolyn Joan Male

June 26, 1939 — June 14, 2019

SALEM — Carolyn Joan Male was born June 26, 1939 in Troy to Elsie Dorothy Wigand Male and Raymond David Male. Carolyn passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

She was a 1957 graduate of the Milne School in Albany and attended Cornell University. Carolyn was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and received her master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Rochester. From 1972 to 1982 she lived in Denver and taught medical students at the University of Colorado. Carolyn moved back to New York and lived in Latham and taught microbiology at the College of Saint Rose. She was passionate about heirloom tomatoes and was instrumental in working with Seed Saver Exchange and was a founding member of the website tomatoville.com and also wrote a book titled 100 Heirloom Tomatoes.

Upon retirement, she moved to Salem, where she experienced multiple health issues which kept her mostly home bound.

Carolyn leaves behind a brother, David and his wife, Ann, of Mars Hill, North Carolina and their children, Sarah and Garrett.

Private interment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Colonie.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Carolyn Joan Male
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments