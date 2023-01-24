Carolyn Elaine Goff

Aug. 26, 1929—Jan. 3, 2023

LEWIS — Carolyn Elaine (Bosworth) Goff, 93, of Lewis, NY, passed away at her home on January 3, 2023. She was born on August 26, 1929, to Mabel Peckham Bosworth and Clifford Kenneth Bosworth.

Carolyn graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1947 and received her degree from Plattsburgh College in 1951. She taught kindergarten at Elizabethtown Lewis Central School for several decades. In 1955, she married Philip N. Goff. They lived in Potsdam for a few years before building their home in Lewis where they raised their four children.

Carolyn was a wonderful mom and grandmother. She was expert at canning, cooking, knitting, and crocheting, as well as being a caregiver for many years for her brother-in-law, June, and her husband. In retirement, Carolyn and Phil enjoyed traveling with friends (the Crazy Eights), but being home was always their favorite place to be.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Hugh (“Will’) Goff, (Laurie), Nancy Siarkowski, and Henry (“George”) Goff all of Lewis, NY.; grandchildren: Robert, Amanda, Benjamin, Brianna, and Meghan; great-grandchildren: Ava, Huck, and Reed; sisters Joan Lapham and Barbara Varney (Lewis) of Queensbury, NY and one niece and many nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Philip N. Goff, her son Philip N. Goff, Jr., her sister, Norma Bosworth Carpenter of Lander, Wyoming, and her daughter-in-law Tammy Goff.

Interment services were held on January 13, 2023, at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery.

The family is indebted to her daughter, Nancy, for years of loving home care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 32 Bloomingdale Ave., Saranac Lake, NY 12983 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, at act.alz.org.

Local arrangements were conducted by Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY, 12932. To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence, please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com.