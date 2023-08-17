May 29, 1945—August 14, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Carolyn (Dee Dee Sheerer) Hall, 78, a resident of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at Albany Medical Center Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 29, 1945 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth (Hoague) Sheerer.

She was a graduate of Queensbury High School. Her family was important and special part of her life.

Carolyn retired from Gambles Bakery in 2015 where she enjoyed serving and talking to the customers. Prior to that she was employed at General Electric, Fort Edward and Hallmark Nursing Home, Queensbury.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Edward Hall who passed away in 1988. She is also predeceased by her sister, Gloria Sheerer; her two brothers, Brian (Ricky) Sheerer and Gary Sheerer and grandson, Cornelius Brockway.

Survivors include her son, Scott (Kristan) Stark of Queensbury; her daughters, Kathryn Palmer of Queensbury, Lynn (Todd) Odell of Hudson Falls and Kristina Hall of Queensbury; her four grandchildren, Amanda Stark, Tyler Odell, Connor Odell and Devon Greeno; her sisters, Susan Craton of Queensbury, Linda Coffey of Glens Falls, Elizabeth O’Rourke of Queensbury; her brothers, Peter Sheerer of Queensbury, Ronald Sheerer of Queensbury as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are scheduled from 5–7 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A graveside service will be held 1 pm on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Street, Glens Falls.

Donations may be made to the American Stroke Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047.

For those who wish, on line condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.